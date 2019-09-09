Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits J&K-Himachal Pradesh border

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:29 IST

An earthquake measuring up to 5.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir - Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region at 12:10 PM today, reported news agency ANI. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

This is the second earthquake to occur in the same region within a span of 24 hours as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were jolted by an earthquake of similar intensity on Sunday.

The earthquake on Monday at 12:10 pm was followed by two medium intensity earthquakes, according to the India Meteorological Department’s data, out which the first occurred at 12:40 pm and the second occurred at 12:57 pm of magnitude 3.2 and 2.7 respectively.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 13:10 IST