Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits J&K-Himachal Pradesh border

The earthquake struck around 12:10 pm today. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This is the second earthquake to occur in the same region within a span of 24 hours as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were jolted by an earthquake of similar intensity on Sunday. (Representative image)
         

An earthquake measuring up to 5.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir - Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region at 12:10 PM today, reported news agency ANI. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

This is the second earthquake to occur in the same region within a span of 24 hours as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were jolted by an earthquake of similar intensity on Sunday.

The earthquake on Monday at 12:10 pm was followed by two medium intensity earthquakes, according to the India Meteorological Department’s data, out which the first occurred at 12:40 pm and the second occurred at 12:57 pm of magnitude 3.2 and 2.7 respectively.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 13:10 IST

