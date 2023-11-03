6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Friday night, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and Bihar, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night,

The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said. People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk