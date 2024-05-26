EaseMyTrip quietly restarted bookings to Maldives after boycott? Co-founder says…

Months after suspending flight and hotel bookings for the Maldives amid a diplomatic row, online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip silently resumed online reservations for the Island nation. Several users on social media shared screenshots of the booking options available for the Maldives on EaseMyTrip. (File)

“Nation First” - only as long as it gets you media/marketing leverage. Did I miss an announcement on when they backtracked on their boycott? Exhibit: EaseMyTrip," Social Media X user Jay wrote on X.

Another social media user, Rohit, wrote that he, too, could access flights and hotels to the Maldives last week on EaseMyTrip.

“I could access flights and hotels to Maldives last week on EaseMyTrip. Last month, I could not. So, you silently revoked the suspension assuming no one would notice,” he wrote.

However, in response, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti said that the company hasn't removed the boycott and will make an announcement if they do so.

“We will make an announcement when we remove the boycott. Attaching a screenshot taken just now for reference for flight search and hotel search page !!” he wrote in response to a user.

India-Maldives row



The island country faced a major backlash after three Maldivian leaders made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X in January. This happened shortly after Modi shared photos and videos of the Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast.

Soon, a call to boycott the Maldives started trending on social media. Tourism statistics showed a significant decline, with India's ranking dropping from the top to sixth after January.

On January 8, EaseMyTrip announced that it had indefinitely suspended flight bookings to the Maldives.

Earlier this month, the archipelago's tourism minister urged Indian tourists to visit the country and support their economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

Speaking to PTI in Dubai, Maldivian tourism minister Ibrahim Faisal highlighted the historical ties between his country and India.

“We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together (with India). We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives’ tourism. Our economy depends on tourism,” he said.