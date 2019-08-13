Easy money enticed kingpin into impersonation racket

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:11 IST

The kingpin of impersonation racket in the Himachal Pradesh police recruitment exam indulged in illegal activities to make quick money after his business failed, police investigation revealed.

Main accused Bikram Singh, who is a Class-12 pass out from Jawali in Kangra district, came in contact with Haryana-based gangs which arranged ‘experts’ to take the exam on behalf of Bikram’s clients. Singh had tried his luck in business of sweets at Jawali and Raja Ka Talab four years ago.

Police sources said, Singh, who is still absconding, charged ₹6 lakh from every aspirant in lieu of arranging experts to clear the test. Family of one of the aspirants even sold its land, said police sources. He would take ₹20,000-50,000 in advance from an aspirant and rest of the amount was to be paid after the result. It was revealed that the accused had kept the original certificates of the aspirants to ensure that they make full payment.

The cops are also probing the role of some coaching centres in Haryana and Aligarh.

FOUR MORE ARRESTS

With four more arrests on Monday, the count has gone up to 17. Six of them are from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The four accused are Manoj Kumar, 21, of Nurpur; Vineet Kumar, 21, from Baijanth; Kamal, 19, from Jawali of Kangra district, and Sonu Kumar, 30, of Jawali. All the four were the candidates for whom impersonators were taking the exam. they have been sent to police remand till August 16.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said, “The SIT is also probing the racket’s involvement in providing proxy for other recruitment exams in the state.”

Police busted the racket on Sunday during the recruitment exam for the posts of constables when seven youths were arrested at Paraur exam centre in Kangra district. Some of them were held during frisking while others had entered the exam hall.

More than 38,000 candidates appeared in the exam conducted for 1,063 posts. State government cancelled the exam. Another exam will be held, date for which will be decided soon.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 20:03 IST