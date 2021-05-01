EC moves top court after HC says poll body was responsible for Covid surge

New Delhi

The Election Commission of India has moved the Supreme Court against Madras high court’s recent observations that the poll body was singularly responsible for the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in the country and that its officials should probably be tried on murder charges for allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following norms.

The Supreme Court will hear EC’s petition on Monday.

In its petition before the top court, EC has pleaded that directions be issued to media houses to confine their reports to observations recorded in orders or judgments and to refrain from reporting on oral observations made during court proceedings.

The poll body approached the Supreme Court after it failed to secure a favourable order from the high court where it sought a directive that media should confine its reportage to written orders.

On Friday, the high court refused to entertain EC’s application in this regard, saying that any such request will have to wait “in the light of the immediate measures that have to be put in place”.

On April 26, the Madras high court made the scathing remarks against the EC during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Tamil Nadu transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar seeking a direction for safety measures and fairness during counting in Karur constituency from where he is contesting.

“You are the only institution that is singularly responsible for the situation today...No action against political parties taking rallies despite court orders. Your election commission officials should be put up on murder charges probably,” the high court had observed.