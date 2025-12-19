EC releases first draft roll for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu: Here's how to check your name

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the first draft of the electoral rolls of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat after the conduction of special intensive revision (SIR) in both states. Voters can verify their details, submit their claims or objections or appeal for inclusion with a time frame of one month before the final roll is released by ECI.(HT file photo)

According to ECI data, around 73.7 lakh voters from Gujarat and around 97 lakh voters have been deleted due to multiple reasons, including migration, death or duplication.

Voters can verify their details, submit their claims or objections or appeal for inclusion with a time frame of one month before the final roll is released by ECI.

How to check you name in Tamil Nadu electoral roll?

Voters who hail from Tamil Nadu can go through these steps to check if their name is included in the first draft of the electoral rolls of the state.

Visit the official Tamil Nadu CEO website

Click on the ‘Electoral Rolls’ section

Click on ‘Special Intensive Revision - 2026’

Select ‘Draft Electoral Rolls - SIR 2026’. A district-wise list will appear.

Click ‘Show’ next to your district and select your assembly constituency to see the booth-level voter data.

Enter the captcha code to see the list on your screen

How to check you name in Gujarat electoral roll?

Voters who hail from Gujarat can go through these steps to check if their name is included in the first draft of the electoral rolls of the state.

Visit the official Gujarat CEO website

Click on the ‘Electoral Rolls’ section

Click on ‘Special Intensive Revision - 2026’

Select ‘Draft Electoral Rolls - SIR 2026’. A district-wise list will appear.

Click ‘Show’ next to your district and select your assembly constituency to see the booth-level voter data.

Enter the captcha code to see the list on your screen

Voters can also search for their details using their EPIC number on the ECI's national portal by clicking here.