EC removes Bihar excise commissioner

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:10 IST

The Election Commission on Wednesday removed state excise commissioner from his post for failing to present an effective action plan to check the illegal flow of liquor ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar.

An ECI team, led by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, is on a three-day visit to Bihar to review poll preparedness. The team held meetings with officials from 26 districts and enforcement agencies, including the excise and income tax departments on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Bihar chief electoral officer, HR Srinivasa, said that excise commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji was removed from the post with immediate effect.

“Election Commission has removed Shri B Karthikey Dhanji, IAS (BR:2008) from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non –presentation of effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement Agencies located in /having headquarters in Bihar today (Wednesday),” a statement issued by Srinivasa said.

People familiar with the matter said that the EC’s action is indicative that the poll panel is unhappy with the reports of illegal flow of liquor into the state from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and also states like Haryana.

There have been reports of seizures of contraband items and drugs in East Champaran and adjoining district in the last one month.