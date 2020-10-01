e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / EC removes Bihar excise commissioner

EC removes Bihar excise commissioner

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:10 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
         

PATNA

The Election Commission on Wednesday removed state excise commissioner from his post for failing to present an effective action plan to check the illegal flow of liquor ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar.

An ECI team, led by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, is on a three-day visit to Bihar to review poll preparedness. The team held meetings with officials from 26 districts and enforcement agencies, including the excise and income tax departments on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Bihar chief electoral officer, HR Srinivasa, said that excise commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji was removed from the post with immediate effect.

“Election Commission has removed Shri B Karthikey Dhanji, IAS (BR:2008) from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non –presentation of effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement Agencies located in /having headquarters in Bihar today (Wednesday),” a statement issued by Srinivasa said.

People familiar with the matter said that the EC’s action is indicative that the poll panel is unhappy with the reports of illegal flow of liquor into the state from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and also states like Haryana.

There have been reports of seizures of contraband items and drugs in East Champaran and adjoining district in the last one month.

top news
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In