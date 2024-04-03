EC transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states

The Election Commission on Tuesday on Tuesday issued transfer orders for two inspector generals of police, eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police across five states, and said they will not be assigned any election duty till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections. HT Image

All the transferred officials were asked to hand over their charge to their immediate junior officers. The five state governments of Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been directed to send a panel of names of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the commission, the poll body said.

Andhra Pradesh reported the maximum number of transfers – district magistrates of Krishna (P Raja Babu), Ananthpuramu (M Gowthami) and Tirupati (Lakshmi Shah); superintendents of police of Prakasham (P Parmeshawar Reddy), Palnadu (Y Ravi Sankara Reddy), Chittoor (P Joshua), Ananthpuramu (KKN Anburajan) and Nellore (K Tirumaleshwar Reddy); and inspector general of police of Guntur range (G Pala Raju).

In Odisha, two district magistrates – Cuttack (Vineet Bhardwaj) and Jagatsinghpur (Parul Patawari); four superintendents of police – Angul (Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra), Berhampur (Dr Saravana Vivek M.), Khurda (Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth) and Rourkela; Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh) and inspector general, central (Ashish Kumar Singh) were transferred.

In Bihar, both the district magistrates and superintendents of police of Bhojpur (Raj Kumar and Pramod Kumar Yadav, respectively) and Nawada (Ashutosh Kumar Verma and Ambrish Rahul, respectively) were transferred.

District magistrate of Udalguri in Assam, Sadnek Singh, and superintendent of police of Deoghar in Jharkhand, Ajit Peter Dungdung, were transferred.

The Jharkhand government was directed to fill vacant posts of superintendent of police (rural) Ranchi, director inspector general of Palamu and inspector general of Dumka, and to send a panel of officials.