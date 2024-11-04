ECI shifts bypoll dates for 14 seats in UP, Kerala, Punjab from Nov 13 to Nov 20

The bypolls for 14 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Punjab have been shifted to November 20, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The voting for the bypolls was supposed to be held on November 13. According to a senior ECI official, different parties had cited different festivals in these three states. (Representative photo)

The poll watchdog had received requests from several political parties citing clash of festivals due to which there could be less voter turnout.

The date of counting (November 23) and completion of polls (November 25) remain unchanged.

The bypolls in these 14 assembly constituencies will be held alongside the bypolls in the parliamentary constituency of Nanded in Maharashtra and the assembly constituency of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

“[Representations have been received in the commission from various recognised national and state political parties (including BJP, INC, BSP, RLD) and some social organisations for change of date of poll in some assembly constituencies having bye elections on November 13, 2024, considering large scale social, cultural and religious engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, give rise to various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during the poll,” the poll body said.

The 14 assembly constituencies include one constituency in Kerala (Palakkad), four in Punjab (Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, Barnala) and nine in UP (Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan).

The political parties’ cited festivals such as Kalpathi Rastholsavam, Kartik Purnima and Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak falling between November 13-15 for the shift in date adding that the voter turnout could be low on these dates.