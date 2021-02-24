ECI to hold meeting to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states tomorrow
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states, official sources of the ECI confirmed.
On Friday, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge, will be travelling to Kolkata to take note of the preparedness and updates. During his visit, Jain will hold a series of meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents.
The ECI is a statement had informed that 12 companies of the Central Police Forces (CPF) will be sent to West Bengal, as is routinely sent in advance to poll stations for area domination to all the States or Union Territories where Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are to take place and not specifically to West Bengal.
On 12 companies of central force reaching the state of West Bengal ECI in a press release stated that the Central Police Forces (CPF) are routinely sent in advance to poll stations for area domination to all the States or Union Territories where Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are to take place and not specifically to West Bengal.
The numbers of polling booths are likely to increase owing to the current pandemic situation.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of five poll-bound states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are will come to an end either in May or in June this year.
Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held this year as the current tenure ends on May 30.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
