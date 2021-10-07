ECI seeks to ensure transparency in counting of postal ballots for Oct 30 by-polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said political parties will be informed about the number of counting tables being set up for postal ballots to maintain transparency during the counting of votes after the October 30 by-polls. Two Bihar assembly seats are among those to which by-polls are being held.

Chief electoral officer (Bihar) H R Srinivasa said the electoral agents will be given in writing the results of counted postal ballots after every round. He added political parties have to ensure that their agents reach the counting halls on time to remain present during the counting of the postal ballots as well as votes recorded in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The counting of postal ballots, exercised by voters above 80, physically disabled and service voters will begin at 8 am while the counting of EVMs would start from 8.30 am.”

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal had alleged discrepancies in the counting of postal ballots after the 2020 assembly election in Bihar.

Srinivasa said a maximum of 1,200 voters will be allowed to vote at each booth in view of the pandemic. He added at places where the number exceeds 1,200, auxiliary booths would be set up. “ We have also requested political parties to deploy women polling agents in auxiliary booths for women voters.”

The ECI has banned processions and roadshows during the campaigning and after the declaration of results in view of the pandemic.