ED seeks info from Bihar govt on Lalu Yadav assets; Tejashwi grilled in Delhi

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 11, 2023 09:46 PM IST

ED’s letter sought information from the Bihar government about the sale, transfer and lease of some properties in connection with its probe.

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Bihar government to submit details of properties linked to Rashtriya Janata Party chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and his aide Bhola Yadav, which include four companies, officials familiar with the matter said.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The state’s department of registration has asked all district offices to furnish details of such properties following the ED communication sent to Bihar’s inspector general (registration) earlier this month. HT has reviewed a copy of the letter sent by ED’s assistant director (Delhi zonal office) Ankur Tiwari.

The letter sought information about the sale, transfer and lease of some properties in connection with its probe.

The ED case pertains to allegations that people were recruited in the railways during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as railways ministry in return for land at hugely discounted prices.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav’s younger son and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before ED in Delhi in the case on Tuesday. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case last month.

Tejashwi Yadav’s sister and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti was also questioned by ED in the case on March 25, the same day he appeared before a CBI team.

The CBI has also questioned Lalu Yadav and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in this connection.

