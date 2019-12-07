e-paper
ED attaches assets worth Rs 34.47 crore in bank fraud case

The investigation is being carried out on the basis of two FIRs registered by Gujarat Police and CBI.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate(HT Photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached properties worth Rs 34.47 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case of bank loan fraud.

A case has been registered against M/s Biotor Industries Limited and others and the ED has started investigation against the company and its Managing Director Rajesh M Kapadia. The investigation is being carried out on the basis of two FIRs registered by Gujarat Police and CBI. The investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused had misappropriated the funds to the tune of Rs 250 crore by preparing bogus bills and invoices during the year 2007 to 2009.

The attached properties include a plot of land, plant and machinery owned by M/s KGN Enterprise Ltd. and M/s Sailani Agro-tech Industries Ltd. at a village in Gujarat’s Kheda district and residential property of KGN Enterprise owner Arif Ismail Memon at Paldi, Ahmedabad.

It is also revealed that Memon was instrumental in preparing the paper transactions for transferring proceeds of crime in connivance with Kapadia and others. Memon swindled about Rs 62 crore and parked it in the accounts of KGN group of companies, the ED said.

Earlier, the ED has attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 149.10 crore of Biotor Industries Ltd. and others. Prosecution Complaints have also been filed against them.

Citizens’ register meant to deflect focus from key issues: Cong CMs at HTLS
Tax rate cut on table to boost economy: Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS 2019
Unnao rape victim’s kin want death for accused, Yogi assures strict punishment
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, Speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Oppn attacks UP govt over Unnao rape case as Yogi promises fast trial
‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers
World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits: India
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
