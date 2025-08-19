ED conducts raids in locations linked to minister Periyasamy

Chennai: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches in multiple locations in Dindigul district and Chennai in Tamil Nadu linked to I Periyasamy, minister for panchayat raj and rural development, his son I P Senthil Kumar, MLA of Palani constituency, and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. olice personnel during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy in Dindigul district on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

“The search conducted on August 16 resulted in seizure of documents related to properties, investments from the residences of Kumar, Periyasamy’s daughter P Indra and the office premises of Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd in which Periyasamy and his younger son P Prabhu are the directors,” the ED said in an official statement.

“The search team also found certain paper companies being operated from the premises of Irulappa Mills India Pvt. Ltd. The accounts of the said companies are being verified. The digital devices seized are also being analysed,” it further said.

The Chennai Zonal Office initiated investigation under the PMLA based on the disproportionate assets case registered by the state’s anti-graft department, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) against Periyasamy and his family for the period of 2006-2010. The offences invoked in the charge sheet are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

As per the charge sheet filed by DVAC, Periyasamy and his family was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of about ₹2 crore. It is alleged in the charge sheet that Periyasamy generated the disproportionate assets when he was Minister for Revenue and Prisons. A special court in Dindigal had discharged Periyasamy and his family. However, on appeal by the DVAC, the Madras high court set aside the discharge order in April 2025 and directed the special court to conduct trial. However, the Supreme Court on August 18 stayed the trial before the special court in Dindigal.

Further investigation is under progress, the federal agency said. Following the raids, the ruling DMK described it as politically motivated by the BJP-led Union government.