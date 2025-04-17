Menu Explore
ED grills Bengaluru man over claims of 50-crore dog import

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Officials of the probe agency, acting on this open-source information, reached his home to verify the claims, only to find that they were fake.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday visited the house of a man here to conduct a potential search for violation of foreign exchange rules after he claimed to have imported a 50 crore dog.

The man, according to reports, had claimed that he had imported the "world's most expensive" dog -- a cross-breed of a Caucasian Shepherd and Wolf.
The assertion, however, was found to be fake.

Sources told PTI that the officials of the federal probe agency found that the man "had no means" to purchase such a costly canine, and such reports were "just created" for possible social media engagement.

"World's most expensive" dog

The man, according to reports, had claimed that he had imported the "world's most expensive" dog -- a cross-breed of a Caucasian Shepherd and Wolf. The claim gained prominence on social media, inviting the ED's glare.

The dog, whose pictures were also circulated widely on social media, was owned by his neighbour and was not worth "even a lakh (of rupees)", they said.

The agency has not initiated any probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED grills Bengaluru man over claims of 50-crore dog import
