ED headquarters sealed after 5 staff test Covid-19 positive

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:33 IST

The Enforcement Directorate headquarters at Khan Market has been sealed till Monday after five of its employees including a special director rank officer have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The employees were found infected after the agency carried out section-wise testing at its headquarters in the wake of some Covid-19 cases being reported from other floors of the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market, where the ED office is located.

All the ED employees who were found infected with Covid-19 after proactive testing are asymptomatic, officials said.

All of them have been admitted to isolation facilities for treatment while people who came in contact with them have been quarantined.

According to procedure, the headquarters of the agency have been sealed for 48 hours and is expected to resume operations on Monday.

In order to check the spread of Covid-19, a protocol has been put in place for sanitising the ED headquarters twice a week and all documents too. ‘Daak’ (post) is sanitised before it is handed over to officers and other staff of the agency.