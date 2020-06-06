e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED headquarters sealed after 5 staff test Covid-19 positive

ED headquarters sealed after 5 staff test Covid-19 positive

The employees were found infected after the agency carried out section-wise testing at its headquarters in the wake of some Covid-19 cases being reported from other floors of the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market, where the ED office is located.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All the ED employees who were found infected with Covid-19 after proactive testing are asymptomatic, officials said.
All the ED employees who were found infected with Covid-19 after proactive testing are asymptomatic, officials said.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

The Enforcement Directorate headquarters at Khan Market has been sealed till Monday after five of its employees including a special director rank officer have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The employees were found infected after the agency carried out section-wise testing at its headquarters in the wake of some Covid-19 cases being reported from other floors of the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market, where the ED office is located.

All the ED employees who were found infected with Covid-19 after proactive testing are asymptomatic, officials said.

All of them have been admitted to isolation facilities for treatment while people who came in contact with them have been quarantined.

According to procedure, the headquarters of the agency have been sealed for 48 hours and is expected to resume operations on Monday.

In order to check the spread of Covid-19, a protocol has been put in place for sanitising the ED headquarters twice a week and all documents too. ‘Daak’ (post) is sanitised before it is handed over to officers and other staff of the agency.

tags
top news
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In