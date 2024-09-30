Menu Explore
ED likely to book Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in ‘MUDA scam’: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate may book Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case linked to the alleged MUDA scam

The Enforcement Directorate may book Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, PTI reported on Monday, citing sources.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his wife has been named in the FIR filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his wife has been named in the FIR filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta. (ANI)

Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, from whom Swamy had allegedly bought land and gifted to the CM's wife, have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Lokayukta police last week.

According to the PTI report, the central agency is expected to press sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book Siddaramaiah in its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). 

According to procedure, the ED is empowered to summon the accused for questioning and even attach their assets during investigation.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

 

