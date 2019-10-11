e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

ED moves HC over Chidambarams’ pre-arrest bail in Aircel-Maxis case

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was finance minister.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:03 IST
HT Corrrspondent
HT Corrrspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chidambaram, 74, is currently lodged in jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.
Chidambaram, 74, is currently lodged in jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.(PTI)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi high court challenging the pre-arrest bail granted by a trial court to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in connection with their alleged role in the Aircel Maxis case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was finance minister.

In its plea filed through advocate Amit Mahajan, the ED, that is investigating the money laundering angle in the Aircel-Maxis matter, stated that the trial court judge had erred in granting the anticipatory bail as the proceeds of the crime was deposited in shell companies in which Chidambaram and his son were direct or indirect beneficiaries.

Chidambaram, 74, is currently lodged in jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

Reacting to this, Karti Chidambaram said that whenever the court serves them a notice, they will respond to it.

On September 5, special judge OP Saini had granted anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and his son in the case stating that the charges against them were not of grave magnitude as the money allegedly laundered is a “paltry amount” of Rs 1.13 crore compared to the money purportedly received by accused already discharged in the cases.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 06:03 IST

tags
top news
Modi, Xi look to refresh ties at seaside summit
Modi, Xi look to refresh ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 01:54 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
Bad air spikes on rise in farm fires, fall in wind speed
Bad air spikes on rise in farm fires, fall in wind speed
Oct 11, 2019 00:05 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 05:49 IST
After flood, dengue spreads in Patna; 80 cases in 3 days
After flood, dengue spreads in Patna; 80 cases in 3 days
Oct 11, 2019 05:56 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Centre plans GST tweaks to boost collections
Centre plans GST tweaks to boost collections
Oct 11, 2019 01:48 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News