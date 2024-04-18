 ED provisionally attaches Raj Kundra's assets worth ₹97.79 cr in Bitcoin ponzi scheme case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED provisionally attaches Raj Kundra's assets worth 97.79 cr in Bitcoin ponzi scheme case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The properties include a residential flat in Juhu presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, a residential bungalow in Pune and equity shares in Raj Kundra's name.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said that it has attached provisionally assets worth 97.79 crore of businessman Raj Kundra in its money-laundering probe related to the alleged 6,600 crore Bitcoin-based ponzi scam perpetrated by a Singapore-based firm Variable Tech Private Limited.

Businessman Raj Kundra.(Raju Shinde/HT)
Businessman Raj Kundra.(Raju Shinde/HT)

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is suspected of being a beneficiary of the case's proceeds of crime, according to ED sources.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Variable Tech collected 80,000 bitcoins from gullible investors across the country by promising high returns, and funds worth 6,606 crore were diverted through the nine firms for purchasing properties abroad.

“The collected Bitcoins were supposed to be utilized for Bitcoin mining and investors were supposed to get huge returns in Crypto assets. But the promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill-gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets,” the agency said.

It added that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the “mastermind” and promoter of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

“The said Bitcoins were sourced out of proceeds of crime collected by Amit Bhardwaj from gullible investors. Since the deal didn’t materialise, Kundra is still in possession and enjoyment of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs. 150 Crore,” the ED said.

The main accused in the case – Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj – are still absconding.

The ED had initiated an investigation into the ponzi scheme in 2018, on the basis of multiple cases registered by Maharashtra and Delhi police against Variable Tech and several other agents.

In January, the agency arrested Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Mahajan in connection with the case. Mahajan allegedly helped the accused in propagating and promoting the alleged scam by conducting seminars in Dubai to attract investors and allegedly received 40 bitcoins.

As per current rates, a bitcoin can cost around 51 lakh. Bitcoins are not legal tender.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ED provisionally attaches Raj Kundra's assets worth 97.79 cr in Bitcoin ponzi scheme case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On