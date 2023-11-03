ED raids 25 locations in Rajasthan in ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at 25 locations across Rajasthan as part of its money laundering investigation into the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in the poll-bound state. The raids in the Congress-ruled state are being conducted in Jaipur and Dausa.(File)

The raids in the Congress-ruled state are being conducted in Jaipur and Dausa including the premises of the Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department, Subodh Agarwal.

The premises of some engineers, contractors and former state government officials, suspected to have links in the case, are also being covered. The searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On September 1, the Enforcement Directorate also carried out similar raids at several cities in Rajasthan.

ED's money laundering case is based on a First Information Report earlier registered by Rajasthan Police.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had in June this year alleged a scam of ₹20,000 crore in the implementation of the Central government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Rajasthan.

He had alleged that tenders worth ₹900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme.

The 'Jal Jeevan Mission' aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented by the Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Meanwhile, last month, ED also conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in the capital Jaipur and Sikar. Moreover, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, was also summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The move drew criticism from the ruling Congress which questioned the 'timing', 'objective', and 'intent' of the Central government.

Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.