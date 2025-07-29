ED raids ex-Vasai-Virar civic chief Anil Pawar’s residence in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen locations in Mumbai, including the residence of Anil Pawar, the former commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), officials said. ED raids Anil Pawar, the former commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) residence

The action comes a day after Anil Pawar handed over charge to the new civic chief. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation in a money laundering probe.

In May, another VVCMC official, YS Reddy, faced ED raids, following which he was suspended on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The action against Reddy followed Enforcement Directorate's raids at his premises in Palghar district and Hyderabad, during which the agency seized ₹8.60 crore in cash along with diamonds and jewellery worth ₹23.50 crore.

The suspension notice then issued by Anil Pawar said, “These events have tarnished the image of the VVMC and constitute violation of the Maharashtra Civic Services (Conduct) Rules,”

More details awaited.