ED raids multiple locations in Kerala over 37 crore fake CSR fund scam

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 02:25 PM IST

Anandu Krishnan, the main suspect in a fraud case, is being investigated for defrauding people of ₹37 crore through false offers.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kerala in connection with the alleged fake CSR fund scam, in which fraudsters swindled money from many people across Kerala by falsely promising to offer laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price.

In connection with the suspected bogus CSR fund scam, in which scammers defrauded several individuals around Kerala by making false promises to supply computers, two-wheelers, and household appliances at half price, the Enforcement Directorate searched several places in Kerala on Tuesday.(HT photo)
Official sources said the entities, trusts and individuals who have "received" money from Anandu Krishnan, the prime suspect in the case, are being searched to trace the proceeds of crime collected from poor people.

Role of some politicians, electronic dealers, automotive dealers and cooperative banks and a fertiliser manufacturing company are under the scrutiny of the federal probe agency.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kerala Police Crime Branch wing.

According to complaints received by the police, the fraudsters made false offers, claiming that the discount was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of various NGOs and charitable organisations.

According to the police, the total amount defrauded in these cases is around 37 crore.

The police had arrested Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the scam, which has led to complaints from across the state.

