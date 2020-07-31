ED seeks copy of FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:08 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked for a copy of the FIR registered by Bihar Police against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Thursday.

The agency will study the police FIR to assess if it merits a probe under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA). Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh, has alleged in his complaint to the Bihar Police that there was a transaction of Rs 15 crore from one of the accounts of his son. He has also alleged that Chakraborty had kept Rajput away from his family and completely in her possession, and that she was also handling his bank account.

If the case merits an investigation, the ED will probe if anyone used the actor’s income for money laundering and creating illegal assets.

On Tuesday, the actor’s father had lodged an FIR against Chakraborty, her family members and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide. The Bihar Police lodged a case under various IPC sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

The Supreme Court, earlier on Thursday, dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that the Mumbai Police should be allowed to complete the investigation and if there is a, then a plea should be filed before the Bombay High Court.

The actress had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a stay on the investigation by the Bihar Police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his son.

The Mumbai Police is already investigating the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, a Bihar police team has also reached Mumbai to investigate the allegations against Rhea Chakraborty.