ED staffer shot dead at marriage function, Delhi police constable among 3 arrested

A Delhi Police head constable and two others were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a 30-year-old Enforcement Directorate staffer at a wedding function in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday evening. The 30-year-old man was shot dead by the Delhi Police constable while the other two men restrained him (Hindustan Times File)

Police identified the accused as Parvesh, who joined the force in 2008 and is currently posted with the traffic unit in Bhajanpura. He allegedly used his licensed pistol to shoot Ashish Singh, a multi-tasking staff member with the Enforcement Directorate, over suspicions that Singh was having an affair with his wife.

Around 8pm, Wazirabad police received information that a man with a gunshot injury had been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Timarpur, where doctors declared him dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said Singh had gone to attend a neighbour’s wedding with his younger brother, where they encountered Parvesh.

According to police, the two had been in dispute for some time, and Parvesh had allegedly threatened Singh three months ago before families intervened. After the wedding, Parvesh’s relatives — Vikash, Sandeep and Vipin — allegedly restrained Singh, following which Parvesh fired at his chest. Police arrested Parvesh, his brother Sandeep and his brother-in-law Vipin, and seized the weapon.