 Enforcement Directorate summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning
News / India News / Enforcement Directorate summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning

Enforcement Directorate summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Fresh summons issued to TMC leader Mahua Moitra by Enforcement Directorate in FEMA case. She had failed to appear before the agency on February 19.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to TMC leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on March 11 for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

Moitra was asked to appear before the agency on February 19 in Delhi to record her statement under FEMA, which she failed to do and asked for three weeks time.

Officials aware of the matter said that a case under FEMA has been registered against Moitra as it has information about certain foreign transactions including undisclosed ones which are being probed under the Act.

Moitra is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of a preliminary enquiry in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case. She was expelled as a member of Lok Sabha after the Ethics panel found her guilty in the 'cash-for-query' case.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. "Sources" telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

