Nishikant Dubey reacts after Delhi HC rejects Mahua Moitra's ‘injunction’ plea

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday hit out at Mahua Moitra after the Delhi high court dismissed the Trinamool Congress leader's plea seeking to restrain him and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting or circulating any “fake and defamatory” content against her. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

“Mahua Moitra filed a case against me and Dehadrai. Delhi HC has said very clearly that there was no case at all. Her membership was cancelled after my complaint was proven by the Parliamentary committee. She carried out 50 air travels to benefit businessmen in return for money,” Dubey told ANI.



“She can face up to a 7-year sentence for the FCRA violation... When the case moves ahead more layers of truth will be out in the open... As the investigation increases, the ugly side of Mahua Moitra will be revealed,” the BJP MP added.



Last October, Moitra in her plea had sought permanent injunction against Dubey, Dehadrai, social platform X, search engine Google, YouTube and 15 media organisations from making, publishing, circulating per se ‘defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her’. She has also sought damages.



Nishikant Dubey had accused the TMC leader of taking bribes from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament. He had written a letter based on a complaint from Dehadrai.



In his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Dubey claimed 50 of the 61 questions she asked in the Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the ex-TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.



Dubey had forwarded Dehadrai's complaint to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who had referred the matter to the Parliament's ethics committee. The ethics committee had found Moitra guilty and got her expelled as an MP from Krishnanagar.