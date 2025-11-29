ED tracks 331 crore, lavish Udaipur wedding to Delhi bike-taxi driver’s account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered more than ₹331 crore routed through the bank account of a Delhi bike-taxi driver while probing a money-laundering case linked to the illegal betting platform 1xbet. The ED has discovered over ₹ 331 crore funneled through a Delhi bike-taxi driver’s account in a money-laundering investigation linked to 1xbet.(HT File)

Officials said the agency stumbled upon the driver during a financial analysis of suspicious transactions. His account received deposits worth ₹331.36 crore between August 19, 2024, and April 16, 2025, said a report by news agency PTI. Investigators believe the account was used as a “mule”, a front to move illegal funds using fake or hired KYC details.

When ED teams raided the address provided in his bank records, they found the driver living in a small two-room house and earning a daily income through a popular bike-taxi app. A response from the company is awaited, said the report.

The agency also found that over ₹1 crore from the deposits was spent on a high-end destination wedding at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. The event is linked to a young politician from Gujarat, who may be called for questioning, the report noted.

According to officials, the driver told investigators he had no knowledge of the transactions or the people involved in the Udaipur wedding. The ED says the account received funds from several unidentified sources, many of which were quickly transferred to other suspicious accounts. One source has been traced to illegal betting operations.

The agency is now examining additional fund flows connected to the account, the report added. Recently, the ED also attached assets of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of its wider probe into the 1xbet network.

(With inputs from PTI)