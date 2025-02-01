Menu Explore
Education budget: Centre of excellence in artificial intelligence; capacity of 5 IITs to be expanded, says Sitharaman

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 11:58 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman announced five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling in Budget 2025. IITs will expand to accommodate more students.

The Centre will establish five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling to equip the youth with the necessary skills for global opportunities, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1.

IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an outlay of 500 crore for setting up a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education.

“Global skilling partnerships will enable India to become a key player in global manufacturing. Infrastructure will be expanded in IITs set up after 2015, allowing for 6,500 more students across five IITs. A Centre of Excellence for artificial intelligence in education will be established with an outlay of 500 crore,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"The capacity of IITs will be expanded. The total number of students in the 23 IITs has increased by 100%, from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs established after 2014 to accommodate 6,500 more students. The hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna will also be expanded," Sitharaman said.

She also said 1.5 lakh crore will be provided for 50-year interest-free loans to states for infrastructure development.

Also, an asset monetisation plan will be launched for 2025-30 period to infuse 10 lakh crore capital in new projects.

Further, the Budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission is being enhanced to achieve 100 per cent coverage, she added. Sitharaman also said urban sector reforms relating to governance, urban land and planning will be incentivised.

 

 

