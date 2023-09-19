Efforts on to ensure release of Indians held in kuwait: Muraleedharan

Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said efforts are underway to ensure the release of over 30 Indians including 19 nurses from Kerala, who have been arrested by authorities in Kuwait for allegedly not possessing valid work permits. V Muraleedharan (HT PHOTO)

“It was on September 12 that around 60 people working at the Padra clinic in Kuwait city were arrested and shifted by the authorities to an immigration detention centre. As per the media reports, out of the 60 people, 34 are Indians and 19 of them nurses from Kerala. Kuwait authorities have confirmed that the Padra clinic does not have the permission from the country’s health department to run a clinic or hospital. Efforts are on by the External Affairs ministry and the Indian embassy in Kuwait to free them from the detention centre,” Muraleedharan said. It remains to be proved if the healthcare workers at the clinic, including the nurses, have the necessary licenses as per the Kuwait law to work there, the minister said.

Local media reports, citing the relatives of the nurses, said that they have been working at the particular clinic for many years and have valid visa and sponsorship documents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON