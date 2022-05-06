Home / India News / ‘Egg water to make dosa’ tweet sparks row, Shashi Tharoor dishes up ‘chawal and baingan’
india news

‘Egg water to make dosa’ tweet sparks row, Shashi Tharoor dishes up ‘chawal and baingan’

After the ‘egg water baked dosa’ raised a storm on social media, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in.
In a limerick, Shashi Tharoor said the man should have stuck to 'chawal and baingan' instead of ‘baking’ a ‘huge blunder’.&nbsp;
In a limerick, Shashi Tharoor said the man should have stuck to 'chawal and baingan' instead of ‘baking’ a ‘huge blunder’. 
Published on May 06, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A social media user's angry tweet on egg water being used to bake dosa has created a storm on Twitter, exposing the fault lines between veg-non veg, south Indian and north Indian cuisines. The Twitter fight got a punch as Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor offered a limerick on the situation and concluded that the 'outraged young vegan' should have actually stuck to 'chawal and baingan'.

 

Misspelling Kochi and 'Chochi', social media user Manish Jain tweeted that the airport lounge plays with 'religious belief', by using egg water to ‘bake dosa’. "When asked they told its as per standard. When asked for manual they denied to share," Jain tweeted tagging FSSAI, Kerala CMO highlighting how the emotions of Jains and other vegetarians travelling to Kerala. He was trolled in no time as other users pointed out that he must have heard 'thhanda paani' and 'anda paani' because there is no such thing called egg water or baking a dosa or 'Chochi' airport.

RLD leader Prashant Kanojia tweeted, "Person would have said "Thanda Paani" but he heard "Anda Pani" There is nothing called Anda Paani but if you go with pre-set mind that everyone wants to feed you something more expensive for free, this is what happens."

Left leader Kavita Krishnan wrote, "Also does he mean Kochi? Or Cochin? What is this chochi?? In every South Indian home or hotel, water is sprinkled on the cast iron pan between every dosai to cool it down. What even IS “egg water”?! I mean, that’s not a thing.. Egg made liquid is …omelette mix?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shashi tharoor kerala
shashi tharoor kerala
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out