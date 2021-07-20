Eid al-Adha celebrations to be subdued, states ban public gatherings

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha this week, a festival of sacrifice also known as Bakrid, which marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Depending on the country the celebrations and dates for Eid al-Adha vary. In the Muslim majority countries, Eid al-Adha is a three-day festival, but in India, it is usually observed for one day. This year it will be celebrated on July 21 in the country. Whereas, in Saudi Arabia, the celebrations for Eid al-Adha will begin a day earlier on July 20.

However, Eid al-Adha celebrations are expected to be subdued in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many state governments have imposed a number of restrictions in view of the rise in daily cases of Covid-19 and the imminent threat of the third wave.

In most states, including Maharashtra, mass congregational prayers are prohibited in mosques due to Covid restrictions. But people in cities that have already opened the places of worship like Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, can gather at their local mosques in limited numbers.

Andhra Pradesh

In an official advisory for the Eid al-Adha, the state government has asked the residents to avoid large congregations. Prayers shall not be performed in Eidgah or at open places, the government also stated in the release. The state government has allowed prayer in mosques but the occupancy shall now exceed 50 per cent and strict adherence to the social distancing and face mask norms is mandatory.

The government has also advised devotees to carry their own prayer mat to the mosque. Imams and khateebs have been requested to make the Eid khutbah (sermons) short.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has banned the slaughter of cows, camels on the occasion of Bakrid. Apart from this gathering of more than 50 people at a place has also been prohibited. The government has also banned the sacrifice of animals in public places.

Assam

In the official guidelines, the state government has advised all to celebrate Eid al-Adha at their homes. Namaz at Mosque is allowed with only 5 persons maximum including the religious head. The Assam government has also banned public congregations.

Kerala

In a contentious order, the Kerala government relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions from July 18 to 20 for the holy festival. Shops selling clothes, footwear, electronics, jewellery, etc, have been permitted to stay open.

However, this has been challenged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the matter has reached the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the top court will hear an application against the Kerala government.

Why is it celebrated?

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. According to Quran, the holy book of Islam, it is celebrated in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to god after he was tested to sacrifice his son. During the celebrations, Muslims practice the act of udhiya or qurbani, which involves a sacrifice and distributing the meat to the needy and to family members.