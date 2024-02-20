 Eight Hogdeers shifted to Sambalpur zoo from Nandankanan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Eight Hogdeers shifted to Sambalpur zoo from Nandankanan

Eight Hogdeers shifted to Sambalpur zoo from Nandankanan

PTI |
Feb 20, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Eight Hogdeers shifted to Sambalpur zoo from Nandankanan

Four male and four female Hogdeers have been shifted to Sambalpur Zoo, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hirakud Wildlife Division.

HT Image
HT Image

In exchange for Hogdeers, the Nandankanan Zoo will take five Sambars (two male and three female) from the Sambalpur Zoo as the zoo has sufficient Sambars, she said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

For one month, the Hogdeers will be kept under quarantine, after that, they will be displayed for visitors in the Sambalpur Zoo, Das said.

Hogdeers are mostly seen in Southeast Asia, US and Australia. Commonly it is also known as Indochina Hogdeer. In India, it's mostly seen in north India. Its skin colour changes with the season.

Males have distinct antlers. Their call heard during dawn and dusk is a long whistle. The lifespan of the wild animal is about 20 years. It's a Schedule -3 animal in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In December last year, Hirakud Wildlife Division authorities brought eight blackbucks from Nandankanan which are in good health now and liked by visitors. Besides, the Hirakud wildlife authorities have also added a nocturnal house, open-orchidarium, and a rose garden during the 2023-24 financial year.

At present, the Sambalpur Zoo has 18 varieties of animals including leopard, bear, sambar, chowsingha, blackbucks, deer, python, peacocks and other colourful birds, the DFO said.

According to the new master plan of the zoo, another 30 varieties of wild animals are to be introduced in the zoo in coming years which include tiger, nilgai, bison, wolf, and wild dogs.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On