Eight Hogdeers shifted to Sambalpur zoo from Nandankanan

Four male and four female Hogdeers have been shifted to Sambalpur Zoo, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hirakud Wildlife Division. HT Image

In exchange for Hogdeers, the Nandankanan Zoo will take five Sambars (two male and three female) from the Sambalpur Zoo as the zoo has sufficient Sambars, she said.

For one month, the Hogdeers will be kept under quarantine, after that, they will be displayed for visitors in the Sambalpur Zoo, Das said.

Hogdeers are mostly seen in Southeast Asia, US and Australia. Commonly it is also known as Indochina Hogdeer. In India, it's mostly seen in north India. Its skin colour changes with the season.

Males have distinct antlers. Their call heard during dawn and dusk is a long whistle. The lifespan of the wild animal is about 20 years. It's a Schedule -3 animal in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In December last year, Hirakud Wildlife Division authorities brought eight blackbucks from Nandankanan which are in good health now and liked by visitors. Besides, the Hirakud wildlife authorities have also added a nocturnal house, open-orchidarium, and a rose garden during the 2023-24 financial year.

At present, the Sambalpur Zoo has 18 varieties of animals including leopard, bear, sambar, chowsingha, blackbucks, deer, python, peacocks and other colourful birds, the DFO said.

According to the new master plan of the zoo, another 30 varieties of wild animals are to be introduced in the zoo in coming years which include tiger, nilgai, bison, wolf, and wild dogs.