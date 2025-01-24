Menu Explore
Eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained in Meghalaya

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jan 24, 2025 08:34 PM IST

The Meghalaya Police said a case has been registered against the eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act

Shillong: Eight persons have been detained in West Garo Hills district on suspicion that they were Bangladeshi nationals, the Meghalaya Police said on Friday

Two snakes were also seized and handed over to wildlife department officials for further action. (For representation only)
Two snakes were also seized and handed over to wildlife department officials for further action. (For representation only)

The eight persons, who reportedly entered India illegally, are believed to be from Mithapukur, Savar, and Habra in Bangladesh, said an officer .

Police identified the detainees as Pappu Sheikh (27), Alif Mal (39), Masirul Ojha (18), Arif Sheikh (37), Maherul Khan (19), Alif Mondol (35), Dalia Ojha, and Jhorina.

They have been booked under Section 14 A (a) of the Foreigners Act which relates to foreigners entering the country without proper documents and Section 12 (1) (c) of the Passport Act, which relates to a foreigner’s failure to produce a passport.

Two live snakes were also recovered from Pappu Sheikh and Alif Mondol and the reptiles handed over to wildlife officials, the officer added.

Abraham T Sangma, superintendent of police (SP), West Garo Hills district, said, “This operation reflects our commitment to ensuring border security and addressing wildlife-related offences. We are coordinating with relevant authorities to handle the case as per the law.”

