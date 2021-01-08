e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Eighth round of talks between Centre, farmer leaders today: All you need to know

Eighth round of talks between Centre, farmer leaders today: All you need to know

Farm union leaders have said they were prepared to intensify their agitation as the government has not been prepared to budge

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An old farmer sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday.
An old farmer sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
         

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over the three farm laws enacted in September are scheduled for Friday even as protests over the legislation continue. Here is all that you need to know about the laws, protests and the talks:

1. The seventh round of talks over the scrapping of the laws ended in a stalemate on Monday as three Union ministers leading the negotiations said it was impossible for them to commit to a rollback of the legislation without wider consultations.

2. The two sides agreed to continue the talks on January 8 (Friday) even as farm unions hardened their stand, saying farmers will drive into Delhi in their tractors to hold their own Republic Day parade if their demands of scrapping the laws are not met by January 26.

Also Read: Tractor march, ‘healthy discussion’: Where farmers’ protest stands ahead of 8th meeting

3. Tens of thousands of farmers on tractors held a rally near New Delhi on Thursday to build pressure on the government ahead of Republic Day.

4. Farm union leaders have said they were prepared to intensify their agitation as the government has not been prepared to budge.

5. The government has ruled out a repeal of the laws and asked farm unions to point out what they considered objectionable in the legislation.

6. It has also sought to discuss the demand of a law guaranteeing assured prices for 23 farm commodities known as minimum support prices (MSP).

7. The government has told farm leaders that it will review any clause farmers have a problem with but farms leaders have insisted on repealing the laws and bringing a law guaranteeing MSP.

8. Some headway was made in the sixth round of talks on December 30 as the Centre agreed to exempt farmers from heavy fines for crop-residue burning as provided for in an anti-pollution ordinance.

9. The government promised to continue the current mechanism of giving subsidised power for agricultural use. The discussion on demands of the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee of MSP were deferred till January 8.

10. Farmers launched one of the biggest strikes in decades last month to force the Centre to revoke the three laws.

11. The laws change the way farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a network of decades-old government marketplaces.

12. They allow traders to stockpile essential commodities for future sales and lay down a national framework for contract farming.

13. Farmer leaders have said the government’s “ego problem” was coming in the way of resolving the issues.

14. They have insisted they would not relent on their key demands for the repeal and a legal guarantee for MSP as thousands of farmers have hunkered down at various Delhi border points for over a month against the laws.

15. The protesting farmers have stayed put despite heavy rains and water logging at protest sites besides severe cold weather conditions saying the laws favour big corporations at their cost.

16. Farm leaders have said they will implement their new protest agenda, which includes picketing of governor houses, toll plazas and boycott of goods and services of the Reliance and Adani groups.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
18,139 new Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to above 10.4 million
18,139 new Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to above 10.4 million
3rd Test live: Shubman Gill gets going early after Australia’s 338
3rd Test live: Shubman Gill gets going early after Australia’s 338
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In