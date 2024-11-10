‘Ek rahoge to safe rahoge’: PM Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of dividing other backward classes (OBC) against each other.



"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," PTI quoted Modi as saying at an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.



ALSO READ: ‘Ghuspaithiya Bandhan, Mafia Ka Ghulam’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc in Jharkhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district, Jharkhand.(PTI)

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," the prime minister added.

‘JMM-led coalition laid out red carpet for infiltrators’: Shah

The prime minister's attack comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led coalition of laying out “red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border," Shah said at a rally in Potka in East Singhbhum district.



The minister also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.



Elections to 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.



In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and the Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19, and Congress secured just 6 seats.



