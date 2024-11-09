Amit Shah says Hemant Soren's govt ‘laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand, accusing it of laying out “red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Hazaribagh.(PTI)

Addressing rallies in different parts of the poll-bound state, Shah promised that if voted to power, the BJP will deport “infiltrators”.



“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border," PTI quoted the minister as saying at a rally in Potka.



In another rally in Hazaribagh, Shah alleged,"Bangladeshi infiltrators grabbing jobs, marrying daughters of Jharkhand."



‘JMM-Cong govt the most corrupt in India’: Shah

Further, Shah called the JMM-Cong-RJD government the “most corrupt” in the country.



“The Congress, JMM government is the most corrupt government in the entire country. It needs to be changed... If you want to stop this corruption, then uproot the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress government. Those who have stolen your money will not be spared,” he said.



“Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu's house was raided and ₹350 crore was seized. Alamgir Alam's PA's house was raided and ₹30 crore was seized. 27 machines were brought to count the notes but they overheated and stopped working,” ANI quoted Shah.



"The counting went on for two days. This money belongs to the youth of Jharkhand, to the backward classes and it has been looted by the Congress-JMM. Those who have stolen your hard-earned money will not be spared," he said.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats, and Congress won just 6 seats.