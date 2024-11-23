Menu Explore
Eknath Shinde's confidant Uday Samant secures strong lead in Ratnagiri

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Uday Samant of Shiv Sena leads with over 50,000 votes against Bal Mane in Ratnagiri. With 12 of 26 rounds counted, Samant's lead is approximately 23,000.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate from Ratnagiri, Uday Samant, has taken a significant lead over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Bal Mane.

Maharashtra minister of industries Uday Samant (File Photo)
Maharashtra minister of industries Uday Samant (File Photo)

After 12 of 26 rounds of counting, Samant has secured over 50,000 votes, leading by around 23,000 against Mane. A close aide of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samant previously won the seat on the undivided Shiv Sena ticket.

Mane, formerly with the BJP, joined the Uddhav Thackeray faction to contest this election. BSP’s Bharat Sitaram Pawar and five independent candidates are also in the fray.

Ratnagiri recorded a 63 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 assembly elections.

Follow- Election Results 2024 LIVE

The political temperature in the region has risen following the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, Sindhudurg, on August 26. Opposition parties have called for throwing the Mahayuti out of power, blaming the incident on corruption. Samant, however, denied it would hurt the ruling alliance’s chances, noting that action had been taken against those responsible.

Follow- Maharashtra election result LIVE

The proposed refinery project in Ratnagiri is also a major issue in the election. While the BJP-led government and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved the refinery site in Nanar, Uddhav Thackeray’s government scrapped it and proposed a new site in Barsu. Thackeray's party, now in opposition, remains opposed to the project, with Thackeray recently stating that the MVA would not allow such projects in Konkan if it returns to power.

ALSO READ- Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Conundrum for Mahayuti, MVA ahead of assembly poll results

In contrast, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended the project, stating that it was approved by the MVA government and would only proceed with local consent.

Today’s election results will test how voters in Ratnagiri perceive these shifting alliances and realigned battle lines.

