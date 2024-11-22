Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Conundrum for Mahayuti, MVA ahead of assembly poll results

Maharashtra election results 2024: As Maharashtra is set to count votes for its 288-member assembly on November 23, cracks seem to have surfaced in both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over who will lead the next government. Leaders from both camps are laying claim to the chief minister’s chair, exposing internal discord. Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena Kopri Pachapakkhadi assembly constituency candidate Eknath Shinde accompanied by state deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others in Thane. (Eknath Shinde-X)

The polling, which ended on Wednesday, has set the stage for intense jockeying, with both alliances confident of securing the mandate.

MVA chief ministerial clash

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole triggered a controversy within the MVA by asserting that the alliance government, if formed, would be led by the Congress. “Voting trends suggest the Congress will win the most seats,” Patole claimed.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from MVA ally Shiv Sena (UBT), with senior leader Sanjay Raut saying the decision on the CM’s face would be taken jointly by all alliance partners. “If the Congress high command has chosen Patole, its senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, or Rahul Gandhi should announce it,” news agency PTI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

The MVA, a coalition of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), has projected itself as a unified opposition to the Mahayuti government. However, Patole’s comments highlight potential friction within the bloc.

Mahayuti’s CM race

In the Mahayuti camp, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat reiterated that the election was contested under the leadership of current chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling him the natural choice for the top post.

However, BJP leader Pravin Darekar threw his weight behind deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while NCP leader Amol Mitkari pushed for his party chief, Ajit Pawar, to take the role.

“All three Mahayuti partners will decide the CM together,” Darekar said, dismissing MVA’s chances of forming the government. He also criticised the Opposition for its “internal rifts", pointing to incidents like Congress MP Praniti Shinde backing an independent candidate against a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee in Solapur.

Exit polls and allegations

While most exit polls predict a Mahayuti victory, some favour the MVA. Darekar dismissed the exit polls, emphasising that independent winners would likely support the ruling coalition.

He also alleged that MVA leaders, including NCP MP Supriya Sule and Congress’s Nana Patole, were involved in illegal activities, including the use of bitcoins to fund elections—allegations both leaders have denied.

Turnout surge and women’s support

The Election Commission of India reported a 66.05% voter turnout, up from 61.1% in 2019. Darekar credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for mobilising voters at the grassroots level. He also attributed the Mahayuti’s popularity among women voters to the government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana.

With alliances battling internal tensions and claiming victory ahead of the results, the race for the chief minister’s post promises to be as fiercely contested as the election itself.