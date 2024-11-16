‘Discussing seat-sharing talks for two months was a mistake’

BHANDARA: A known Modi basher, Nana Patole, 61, has been the head of Maharashtra Congress for three years, who steered the party into the number one position in the state in the Lok Sabha election. In an interview with Faisal Malik, Patole admitted that MVA partners had spent too long on seat-sharing talks and that the time could have been utilised for campaigning. He also believes the party will win around 75 to 80 seats in the upcoming assembly election, and underscored BJP’s attempts to polarise Maharashtra through provocative slogans will not work as people are focussed on real issues. Mumbai, India - Aug. 17, 2023: Congress leader Nana Patole along with Chandrakant Handore, addressing to media during the press conference at Tilak Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 17, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Excerpts:

Of the 103 seats Congress is contesting, how many is the party expecting to win?

In the course of my recent travels, I have seen anger among people against the BJP. I had sensed this even before the polls were announced – farmers, youths and women are fed up with inflation.

On the other hand, BJP is trying to uproot the ideology of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar; they have also insulted Shivaji Maharaj – his statue collapsed within months of being set up.

People now want change. Our assessment is that MVA will get 75 to 80 seats in Maharashtra.

What do your allies feel about Congress contesting on maximum seats in the MVA coalition? Shiv Sena (UBT) also wanted to contest on 100 seats.

We had decided sharing seats on the basis of merit. The number was not a concern. We have conceded around 10 to 15 seats to Shiv Sena. If we had those, we would have won more and MVA would have benefitted ultimately.

MVA spent two months to arrive at the seat-sharing formula, leading to loss of crucial time.

That was a mistake, and we are trying to make up for lost time by working round the clock now. Had the seat-sharing talks not been protracted, we would have started our campaign before the announcement of polls and established direct connect with people sooner.

And yet, there are several seats where MVA allies are contesting against each other.

There are friendly fights on two to four seats. The situation in Mahayuti is really serious – their allies are facing each other on around 15 seats. They have a significant number of rebels too, unlike us.

But it sends a message of lack of unity in MVA to people.

There is no unity among Mahayuti allies, evidenced by BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP releasing their poll manifestos individually. As opposed to them, MVA is a team.

Mahayuti started campaigning early and has been more aggressive than MVA.

They have money. They are spending no less than ₹50 lakh to set up a single stage for their rallies to draw people’s attention – people however are not impressed. We have not spent that kind of money but are getting a positive response from people. Who will vote for a party which has termed the OBCs as “dogs”; and Fadnavis justified the remark saying the dog is a loyal pet.

Now, people will turn BJP into a dog and kick it out of power.

Is the Dalit-Muslim-Kunbi combine factor still working for Congress in Vidarbha where the party has greater expectations than other regions?

Congress does not believe in caste politics. We have an ideology that draws people to us. Vidarbha has always been a Congress base – historically, people in the region stood by us whenever the party was in trouble. It will be the same this time as well.

Could you elaborate on the reason behind MVA’s expected tally here?

BJP will have to face the consequences for cheating people of the region for 10 years. Devendra Fadnavis had once said he will not marry till the time Vidarbha attains statehood. Now, his daughter is about to complete her schooling. Similar promises were made to farmers, such as removing irrigation backlog, giving proper prices for farm produce etc; all remained unfulfilled.

Beyond this, the party allowed shifting of industries worth ₹10 lakh crore to Gujarat, thereby snatching jobs of 10 lakh youths of Maharashtra. We are looking at a scenario in which MVA can win up to 58 of 62 seats.

Don’t you think the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be beneficial for the Mahayuti to garner votes?

No. They are giving ₹1,500 per month from one hand and taking away much more by inflating prices of other commodities. People will not fall for such gimmicks. Mahayuti has spent ₹6,000 crore only on advertisements, which is looting people’s money.

Beyond this, the scheme was first started by Congress in Karnataka and Telangana; in Maharashtra we will give women ₹3,000 per month after coming to power.

The Opposition criticised the Ladki Bahin Yojana and now you have promised a similar dole in your manifesto.

BJP has claimed that we opposed the scheme which is factually incorrect. As Maharashtra Congress chief, I welcomed the move; in fact, I said ₹1500 was inadequate and we will give more after coming to power.

What issues are the party highlighting?

Unemployment, inflation, agrarian crisis, corruption and law and order. Maharashtra is an unsafe state and tops in farmer suicides. Around seven farmers die by suicide daily for which the state government as well as Modi government are responsible. We will resolve all the five issues.

How do you the read the slogan ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain to safe hain’?

We don’t give attention to such slogans. This is a state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj where ‘Batenge to katenge’ won’t work. In fact, BJP’s own leader Pankaja Munde also opposed them.

So, an attempt to polarise Maharashtra won’t work?

No. In the past they tried to stoke communal violence before polls in Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, among others, but people remained united. BJP’s divisive politics will not work in Maharashtra.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged ‘vote jihad’ helped Congress in Maharashtra?

Voting is a fundamental right and people are free to make their choices. People like Fadnavis don’t believe in constitutional values and hence make such statements. If voting according to freewill is ‘vote jihad’, then what do they have to say about Nawab Malik against whom the same Fadnavis had made serious allegations? He was arrested for his alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and is now contesting polls as a Mahayuti candidate.

If MVA comes to power, who will be the chief ministerial candidate?

It is up to the leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to decide.

Are you a contender for the CM’s position?

I will follow orders of my party leadership irrespective of the type of responsibility. I am a foot soldier of Congress.

Bitter tussle between Maratha and OBC communities over reservation could impact this election. What is your party’s stand on the issue?

Our leader Rahul Gandhi has brought a solution to this problem – caste-based census and relaxing the cap of 50% reservation quota. The economically and educationally backward deserve justice. We have kept our promise in Telangana, where caste-based census has begun.

BJP has pitted Marathas against OBCs and Dhangars against tribals but we will try to bring them together.

What changes will Congress prioritize if it comes to power?

Strengthen education and health system. We will offer health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh. All pending projects will be completed in two years, proper prices will be given for farm produce, because our objective is stop farmer suicides. All vacant government positions will be filled, and employment in various sectors enhanced. We will push the ideology of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar among the youth.