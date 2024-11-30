Elderly couple, their son found murdered inside TN farmhouse

An elderly couple and their son were found murdered inside their farmhouse at Palladam in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, on Friday morning, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The three bodies were first spotted by a local barber on Friday morning. (Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Deivasigamani, 78, a farmer, his wife Alamelu, 75, and their son Senthil Kumar. Kumar, an IT employee, lived in the nearby Coimbatore district and had come to meet his parents on Thursday night, to accompany them for a family function. He is survived by his wife and two children, they added.

The three bodies were first spotted by a local barber on Friday morning. He was allegedly asked by Deivasigamani to visit the house, police said.

Following an initial investigation, police suspected it to be a case of burglary as gold items were missing from the house. However, police are probing the case from different angles, they added.

“Five special teams have been constituted to probe all the angles in connection with the triple murder,” said Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S Lakshmi. “We are looking at whether the family had any previous enmity with anyone,” the commissioner added.

“We found the bodies of the man and his mother inside the farmhouse, and his father’s body was recovered outside. He might have come out after hearing the sound of strangers who entered the farmhouse. About eight sovereigns of gold have been stolen from the house,” said a police officer.

The incident came at a time when the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been accusing the DMK government of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said that criminals have no fear under the DMK regime. “It makes us wonder if there is a government in the state to prevent crimes,” EPS said, asking chief minister MK Stalin to instruct the police department to arrest the accused soon.