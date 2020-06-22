Elderly woman in Almora burnt alive as house catches fire

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:06 IST

An elderly woman was burnt alive in Uttarakhand’s Almora after a fire broke out in her house on Monday, officials said.

Villagers rushed the spot but could recover only her charred body.

Bhagwani Devi 75, a resident of Binta-Bhantora village in Dwarahat tehsil of Almora was in her house while her sons, Dinesh Joshi, Nand Kishore Joshi and daughter-in-law Vimla were in the agricultural field.

Her granddaughter Neha was working in the cowshed when the fire suddenly broke out trapping the elderly woman. After Neha raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot to rescue her but by that time fire had engulfed the whole house. Her charred body was recovered later, villagers said.

“We rushed to the spot as after we got information about the incident. It is not clear how the house caught fire, but some villagers claimed it was a short circuit and others said the cooking gas cylinder might have leaked,” said RK Pandey, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dwarahat, Almora.

Pandey said the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Ranikhet. “Since the house and household materials have been destroyed in the fire relief will be granted to the deceased’s family according to rules”, he said.

This is the second incident of an elderly woman dying in a fire in the Kumaon region in the last two weeks. On June 10, 60-year-old Shanti Devi in Bageshwar had died after fire from bushes that she had set ablaze to clear an agricultural field engulfed her.