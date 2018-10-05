Election Commission grants conditional nod to Telangana scheme

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday granted conditional approval for the Rs 6,000 crore Rythu Bandhu scheme of Telangana government, which promises to offer cash assistance to farmers during the upcoming Rabi season, notwithstanding the commission’s electoral code of conduct enforced in the state.

SK Rudola, principal secretary, EC, said the scheme could be implemented subject to certain conditions. As per conditions, Rythu Bandhu scheme would be applicable only to existing beneficiaries and no new beneficiaries would be added to the list of. Moreover, the cash had to be credited directly into the accounts of the farmers through electronic transfer and not distributed in the form of cheques. The EC also ruled out publicity for the implementation of the scheme apart from directing political parties not to distribute cash to farmers at public functions.

The first phase of Rythu Bandhu scheme was implemented in May this year, for the Kharif season. Under this, each farmer would be paid a cash assistance of ₹4,000 per acre for the purchase of agriculture inputs. The scheme was designed to benefit 57.17 lakh farmers across 10,874 villages.

EC’s poll code came into effect from September 6, the day the state assembly was dissolved. The Congress, meanwhile, clarified that it would never stop any welfare and development activity in the state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said Rythu Bandhu scheme should be implemented under the direct supervision of EC and official machinery without any political interference or influence

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 23:46 IST