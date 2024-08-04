Election Commission says ‘false campaign’ being run to discredit Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that a false campaign was being run with a design to discredit the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India office in New Delhi.(File)

“False campaign is being run by some (other than candidates) in furtherance of design to discredit largest elections ever held in the history of mankind in a most transparent manner involving candidates/ stakeholders at every stage of elections,” the ECI posted on X.

Also Read | EC hints at imminent assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The poll body claimed that ‘unfounded attempts’ are being made to compare the approximate turnout of voters at 7 pm on poll day with the ‘end of poll turnout’, which is made available a day after polling ends.

“Unfounded attempts are made to compare approx turnout fig at 7 pm on poll day (when many PS might be closing poll &/or voters waiting in queue)with ‘End of Poll’ turnout available a day after poll day,” it wrote.

“While legitimate means to challenge an electoral outcome by a candidate or elector is through an Election Petition u/ RPA 1951, no EP is reportedly filed on such grounds. A lesser number of EPs have been reportedly filed in 79 PCs in GE 2024 as against 138 EPs in GE 2019," it added.

Also Read | EC releases techincal SOPs to verify functioning of EVMs used in polls

The clarification comes a day after the Congress cited a report by a citizens’ platform, which has raised questions about the substantial hike in the Lok Sabha voting turnout percentages and urged the Election Commission to address the concerns.

Vote for Democracy (VFD) Maharashtra in a report released in Mumbai last month had claimed significant discrepancies between the votes polled and counted as well as a "substantial unexplained hike" in the turnout percentages, according to PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had urged the poll body to address the doubts raised in the 'Vote for Democracy' report.