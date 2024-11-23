Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Raigad Election Results LIVE: Alibag, Karjat, Mahad, Panvel, Pen, Shrivardhan and Uran seats in Maharashtra

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 23, 2024 8:31 AM IST
    Live updates on election results for Alibag, Karjat, Mahad, Panvel, Pen, Shrivardhan and Uran assembly seats in Raigad district. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
    NCP(Ajit Pawar)'s Aditi S Tatkare is contesting from Raigad's Shrivardhan constituency. (X/iAditiTatkare)
    NCP(Ajit Pawar)'s Aditi S Tatkare is contesting from Raigad's Shrivardhan constituency. (X/iAditiTatkare)

    The Election Commission is announcing results for Alibag, Karjat, Mahad, Panvel, Pen, Shrivardhan and Uran seats in Raigad district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority. But constituent Shiv Sena later exited the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. A subsequent split in the Shiv Sena saw one of its two factions joining the BJP -led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction was awarded the original party name against the claims of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. In 2003, the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and, a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Raigad and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 23, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    Maharashtra election results

    The counting of votes is progressing in most constituencies in Maharashtra. Trends that will determine the election results should be available later this morning.
    Nov 23, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra election results

    Maharashtra election results: Counting has started in most constituencies in Maharashtra. First, the postal ballots will be counted. So the initial trends may not be very reliable
    Nov 23, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    Maharashtra election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Alibag, Karjat, Mahad, Panvel, Pen, Shrivardhan and Uran seats.
    Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!

    Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!

    Nov 23, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    Who won in Raigad constituences in 2019 Assembly elections

    Prashant Thakur of BJP won the Panvel seat in 2019. In seat Karjat, the winning candidate Mahendra Thorve was from SS. The Uran constituency saw a victory for Mahesh Baldi against Manohar Bhoir from party SS. Ravisheth Patil of BJP won from the Pen constituency. The Constituency Alibag was won by Mahendra Dalvi of SS. Aditi Tatkare of NCP won the Shrivardhan seat in 2019.
    News india news Raigad Election Results LIVE: Alibag, Karjat, Mahad, Panvel, Pen, Shrivardhan and Uran seats in Maharashtra
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes