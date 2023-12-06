Election results LIVE: BJP yet to decide CM faces of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is set to become the next chief minister of the southern state, as announced by the party on Tuesday. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press briefing, disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 7. Recognized for leading the party to a decisive triumph in the assembly elections, Reddy emerged as the face of Congress' successful campaign in Telangana. Following the announcement, Reddy conveyed his appreciation to Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent party leaders. BJP workers celebrate party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. (HT Photo)

In Mizoram, Zoram Peoples’ Movement (ZPM) President Lalduhoma is poised to become the next chief minister of Mizoram following his party's resounding victory in the recent state assembly elections. The ZPM, in the opposition, secured 27 seats out of 40, overshadowing the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) which claimed 10 seats, relegating them to a distant second. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress each secured 2 seats in the assembly.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confronted with the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years. In Rajasthan, BJP faces a challenging decision among Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, and Baba Balaknath, or it might introduce an unexpected candidate. In Chhattisgarh, veteran leader Raman Singh is considered a strong contender for the chief ministerial role. Similarly, four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to make a return for his fifth term.