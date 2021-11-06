Assembly elections in 5 states on BJP NEC meet agenda

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday will be deliberating on upcoming assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand in its national executive committee meet in the backdrop of recent by-polls that resulted in losses for the party in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, a party leader said.

Apart from elections, the government’s response to the Covid pandemic, the speed at which the vaccination drive has been carried out and the policy interventions to revive the economy too are likely to figure during the day-long meeting that will have some attendees join in virtually.

The national executive committee is the apex decision making body of the BJP and it is meeting physically after two years because of the restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic. A single political resolution will be passed at the meeting, the party’s national general secretary, Arun Singh, said. The party will pass resolutions on pressing national and economic issues in the meet.

Giving details of the meeting that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that apart from the upcoming assembly elections, an exhibition to showcase the government’s ambitious programmes such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the gareeb kalyan yojana will be among the highlights.

“The work done by the party workers during the Covid pandemic will also be showcased. A few days ago, we achieved the target of carrying out 100 crore vaccinations, that too will be on display,” Singh said.