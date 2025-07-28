Electrocuted, strangled with wire: Shocking details emerge as Bihar woman confesses to killing husband

A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Bihar’s Samastipur district after he reportedly caught them in an illicit relationship. The deceased, Sonu Jha, was found lying dead inside his home by his father. Smita Jha, who has been taken into custody by Samastipur police on suspicion of murdering her husband after he allegedly discovered her affair with their children’s tutor.(Live Hindustan)

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Laguniya Raghukanth village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station, reported Live Hindustan.

Police said his body bore multiple injury marks and had been sent to Sadar Hospital for a postmortem. According to the Hindi daily, a murder case has been registered, and the deceased’s wife, Smita Jha, has been arrested.

Smita called her lover after a fight, says the Police

Smita Jha, during police interrogation, reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed the events leading to the murder.

According to the police cited by the Hindi daily, Smita said she often had arguments with her husband, and Hariom did not like that Sonu used to beat her. So, they both plotted to eliminate him.

“On Friday night, after another fight, Smita called Hariom. The two of them hit Sonu on the head to render him unconscious. They then assaulted him, gave him electric shocks, and eventually strangled him with an electric wire,” a Live Hindustan report said, quoting police official.

Lover absconding

Sonu, who supported the family by driving an e-rickshaw, had returned home Friday night and was sleeping at the door, according to his father. The family discovered his body the next morning and informed the police.

Smita Jha was taken into custody soon after and has since remained incarcerated.

Police said efforts are ongoing to arrest Hariom, who fled the scene after the alleged murder.

Wife, Kids' tuition teacher named in FIR

Tuntun Jha, the victim’s father, lodged an FIR at Mufassil police station, accusing his daughter-in-law, Smita Jha and a local tuition teacher, Hariom Kumar, of conspiring and executing murder.

According to him, Sonu and Smita had been having marital issues for some time. Speaking to the reporters, Sonu's father said that the couple had two children and would often quarrel. The matter once escalated to the point that the local panchayat had to intervene and prepare a written settlement. But problems continued, reported Live Hindustan.

He added that tensions escalated when Sonu caught his wife and tutor in a compromising position one day.

Though Hariom had stopped visiting briefly, he later resumed tuition for the children of Sonu’s elder brother, which allegedly rekindled tensions in the household.