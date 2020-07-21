e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Elephant electrocuted at Dooars in north Bengal; third incident in 5 weeks

Elephant electrocuted at Dooars in north Bengal; third incident in 5 weeks

The earlier two incidents were reported at Buxa tiger Reserve forest and Madarihat near Jaldapara National Park on June 16 and June 24 respectively.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:36 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
A 15-year-old tusker was found dead on a small patch of land near a house at Ramjhora tea estate of Alipurduar district in West Bengal on the morning of July 21, 2020.
A 15-year-old tusker was found dead on a small patch of land near a house at Ramjhora tea estate of Alipurduar district in West Bengal on the morning of July 21, 2020.(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose )
         

An adult male elephant was electrocuted at Birpara in Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Tuesday, making it the third such incident in the district in five weeks.

On Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old tusker was found dead on a small patch of land near a house at Ramjhora tea estate in Birpara police station area. “Prima facie probe showed the tusker died of electrocution,” said Mridul Kumar, divisional forest officer, Jalpaiguri.

“We have identified some people who might have laid the live wire to drive away wild elephants,” he added.

The earlier two incidents were reported at Buxa tiger Reserve forest and Madarihat near Jaldapara National Park on June 16 and June 24 respectively.

In each incident, the elephants died after coming in contact with live electric wires that were illegally tapped from high tension lines by villagers to save their crops, said a senior forest official who requested anonymity.

tags
top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In