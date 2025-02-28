Eliminate interstate gangs, fix Delhi traffic jams: Amit Shah’s to-do list for cops

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review policing and related civic issues in the national capital, during which he directed that the Delhi police’s permission won’t be required for construction activities in Delhi – which is considered a major factor for corruption in the department, people familiar with the development said. At the three-hour long meeting, several issues related to public safety and coordination between Delhi government and police were discussed (X/AmitShah)

The home minister also ordered Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach, run a special drive against crimes every three months, to identify stretches that report daily traffic jams and find a quick solution for the same; told the Delhi government to prepare an ‘monsoon action plan’ to deal with water-logging; appoint special prosecutors for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riot cases and take strict action against the network that facilitates entry and stay of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The high-level meeting at the North Block was attended by newly elected chief minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleague in charge of the home portfolio Ashish Sood, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora and senior police and administrative officers.

“Shah directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi,” said the ministry of home affairs in a statement. Police officers demanding bribes for allowing illegal construction activities has been a major concern for the department’s brass over the years.

In 2014, then police commissioner BS Bassi had noted that the police did not have an inherent authority to stop any unauthorised construction on their own and had issued a circular that asked police officers to to restrict their roles to being ‘eyes and ears’ and only inform municipal authorities about any illegality.

Highlighting the problems faced by commuters due to persistent traffic jams, Shah asked the police commissioner and senior Delhi Police officers to “identify the places where there is daily traffic jam”. “He asked Arora, and the chief secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief,” the home ministry said in a statement.

On traffic problems faced by Delhiites during monsoons, Shah told the Delhi government to prepare a ‘monsoon action plan’ to deal with waterlogging by identifying the places where waterlogging occurs.

Shah also told the officials that they should not only identify and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders but also act against the network that facilitates their entry and helps them get their documents and facilitates their stay.

On the menace of gangsters operating in Delhi and nearby regions, the home minister said, “it should be the priority of the Delhi police to eliminate inter-state gangs in the national capital with a ruthless approach”.

Similarly, for dismantling drug smuggling networks in the city, Shah asked cops to “work with top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach in narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network”.

Shah further asked Rekha Gupta’s administration to fast-track the disposal of 2020 Delhi riots. “The Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon,” Shah said.

On resolving other law and order related problems of the citizens, Shah said “DCP level officers should go to police stations and organize public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public”.

Shah said 25 security committees should be formed for the safety of women and children on a pilot basis in JJ clusters and the initiative may be taken forward after seeing their results and efficacy.

He also asked the police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon.

Shah also directed that strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions where officers “consistently perform poorly”.

A senior officer in MHA, who asked not to be named, said the home minister may regularly hold meetings to review the implementation of his directions as he wants results.