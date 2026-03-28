Elon Musk joined Trump-Modi call to discuss West Asia conflict: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk had joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump to dicuss the West Asia conflict, New York Times reported on Friday. PM Modi held a phone call with Trump earlier this week. (AFP)

PM Modi held a phone call with Trump earlier this week, wherein the Prime Minister asserted India's backing for restoration of peace in West Asia at the earliest and ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for the global community.

The US President dialled PM Modi to discuss the situation in the Gulf region amid growing concerns about food and fuel security, the Prime Minister stated.

According to the NYT report, Musk's participation in the phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday (March 24), which is unusual for a private citizen during a crisis, could also signal a thaw in relations between the entrepreneur and US President Trump.

Musk, who was a part of the Trump administration earlier, had a falling out with the US President which led to him leaving the US government role. Neither India nor US mentioned the inclusion of Musk during the phone call. HT could not independently verified the information.

The conversation between Trump and Modi was the first between the two leaders since Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered a conflict that has entered its fourth week. India had reached out to Iran, Israel, all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the US, to find ways to end the hostilities following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” PM Modi said on X after his call with the US President.

Musk has mostly been silent on the conflict in West Asia on X, the social media platform he owns. He responded to a post that questioned why so many countries relied on the Strait of Hormuz as part of their global supply chains, saying “We got lazy.”